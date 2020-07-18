1/1
Richard Ramage
On July 11, 2020, Richard Paul Ramage passed away at age 75. "Dick" was an amazing soul that touched countless lives during his life. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and great-uncle to his devoted family. He was incredibly dedicated to his career at Clovis High School as a teacher and the coach of the girl's tennis team, which spanned four decades. "Coach Ramage's" prolific career is evidenced by a home filled with pictures and awards garnered during a lifetime of helping young women cultivate not only their athletic abilities, but also their understanding of teamwork, sportsmanship, and mutual respect. As a testament to this, and his many years of service, the tennis courts at Clovis High School were dedicated in his honor upon his retirement. Dick spent his summers at Alta Sierra Boys and Girls Camp (formerly known as Bob Mathias Camp) as the camp director. Affectionately referred to as "Pinky" by his camp friends, he was blessed to cultivate a second family with the campers and fellow staff. He was known for his leadership, kindness, and guidance. Dick was a devoted Christian. His faith was shown through his service to his church, Christian leadership programs and the dozens of charities he supported over the course of his life. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Ramage. He is survived by his loving brother, Tom, his sister-in-law, Sandi and his three nieces Tami, Susan and Holly. Dick was also a wonderful grand-uncle to Gabriel, Charlie and Gracie. To his family he was caring, generous, and devoted. Dick had a great sense of humor and brought great joy to those around him. Truly, Dick's life was blessed by his wonderful friends and family and there is no doubt that we are better for having him in our lives. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Surely, his parting words to us would have been "see you later alligator." And we would respond, "after a while crocodile..." Due to current health concerns, a memorial service honoring Dick will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dick's honor to Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. Please share photos, memories and thoughts of Dick at the following memorial website: richard-ramage.forevermissed.com

