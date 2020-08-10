Richard was born March 15, 1964 in Fresno, California and passed away on August 1, 2020. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was a hard working man who showered his family with love and support. He treasured spending time with his family especially with the most recent addition to his family, his grandson Wesley. In his younger days, Richard enjoyed playing sports and excelled in the sport of soccer. Through the years he enjoyed listening and sharing his love for music. Richard enjoyed the outdoors and vacations with his family. He could often be found camping, fishing, shooting, golfing, tennis, and more recently, bicycling. He also enjoyed taking trips to the coast and the city of San Francisco where he showed his family "the finer things in life". Richard is survived by his wife, Deanna, children, Richard, Christopher, and Alycia, his mother, Berta, his sister, Jacqueline, and his grandson, Wesley. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, services are permitted to immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store