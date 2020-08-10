1/
Richard Rios
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard was born March 15, 1964 in Fresno, California and passed away on August 1, 2020. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was a hard working man who showered his family with love and support. He treasured spending time with his family especially with the most recent addition to his family, his grandson Wesley. In his younger days, Richard enjoyed playing sports and excelled in the sport of soccer. Through the years he enjoyed listening and sharing his love for music. Richard enjoyed the outdoors and vacations with his family. He could often be found camping, fishing, shooting, golfing, tennis, and more recently, bicycling. He also enjoyed taking trips to the coast and the city of San Francisco where he showed his family "the finer things in life". Richard is survived by his wife, Deanna, children, Richard, Christopher, and Alycia, his mother, Berta, his sister, Jacqueline, and his grandson, Wesley. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, services are permitted to immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved