Richard C. Rose was married to Barbara Rose. They had one son James Rose who is married to Sarah Rose. Richard has eight grandchildren and seven great -grandchildren. Richard spent his early part of life in the military serving in the Air Force branch and later went into the dental industry. He was always a giving man and would help anyone in need no matter what the circumstance was. His memory will live on as a hard working, loving, and giving man. Please join our family to celebrate Richards life on Friday September 27th 10am at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel following reception. 202 N. Teilman Ave, Fresno, CA 93706
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 25, 2019