Richard could find something to talk about with anyone, and truly had a genuine interest in the people he met. Faith, family, and building friendships were priorities that he modeled well. He loved boating, waterskiing and fishing at Huntington Lake, and played the trumpet for nearly 80 years. He had a mechanical mind like few others. There wasn't anything he couldn't "modify". He married the love of his life and made her laugh every day. Born to Armenian immigrants, he lived his life in Fresno, joining with his dad and brothers Morris and Harold to run Sams Luggage. He is survived by Merlene, his wife of 58 years, his sons Richard and Ronnie, their wives Helen and Kelli, and 6 grandchildren who were his pride and joy. We invite all of his friends to celebrate his life at First Presbyterian Church Fresno at 1540 M Street on Saturday February 1st at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 26, 2020

