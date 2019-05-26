Richard George Silveira, 66, passed away peacefully at home with loving family at his side on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Richard was born on August 13, 1952, in Fresno, CA, to William G. Silveira and Miriam M. Hedman. He spent most of his life in Mendota, CA, living and working on the family farm, growing cotton, tomatoes, and alfalfa. Richard was a man with enormous charm and a great sense of humor. His friends knew Richard to be a dedicated, hard-working man with the highest standards. He was a founding partner of Panoche Ginning Company, in Firebaugh, CA, built in 1979. Richard graduated from Tranquillity Union High School in 1970 and married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Rusconi, in 1974. Richard was a devoted family man. His pastimes included hunting and baseball with his boys. He enjoyed his daily trip to the Lucky Cafe for coffee & conversation with his friends. Richard and Joanne moved to Clovis, CA, in 2005. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William and Miriam, and brother, Michael. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; son, William Silveira and wife, Mandy of Fresno; son, Andrew Silveira of Clovis; sister, Susan Silveira of Fresno; sister, Lisa Gragnani and husband, Michael of Fresno; and his grandchildren, Alex, Christian, Jack and Mary. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Drs. Dickran Gulesserian, Patrick MacMillan, and Victoria Walton, and the wonderful staff of Bright Horizons Hospice, especially his nurses Sally and Evette, and his home health aides, Alexandra and Irene. Services will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns and Blair Funeral Home on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to UCSF Fresno Alzheimer & Memory Center, 2335 E. Kashian Ln, Suite 301, Fresno, CA 93701 or Quail Lakes Community Church, 3350 N. McCall Ave. Sanger, CA 93657.