Richard Taylor was born on April 8, 1991 in Merced, CA and passed away on May 5, 2019 in Chowchilla, CA. Richard graduated from Chowchilla Union High School in 2010 and worked for the family farming business along side his father. Richard will always be remembered by those who knew him as a loving son, brother, and friend. Richard is survived by his parents, Vincent and Tracy Taylor; sister, Lindy Wooten with husband, Ryan; and sister, Samantha Taylor. Richard is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Rose Taylor and maternal grandmother, Leila Meadows as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services for Richard Taylor will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at the Cornerstone Community Church located at 208 Fig Tree Rd. in Chowchilla, California. Luncheon to immediately follow. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 18, 2019