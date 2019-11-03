Richard H. Thorp, M.D. was born in Boston, MA, on June 19, 1934 to Dr. And Mrs.. Edward G. Thorp of Melrose, MA. Dick passed away in his sleep on October 27, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He is survived by his loving wife, of 62 years, Roz; his sister Martha Brightman; his daughter Rosamond Thorp Herling and her daughters Rosamond, Caroline, and Elizabeth; his son Chip and his wife Cheryl; his son Edward; and his son David, wife Karin, and their sons Liam and Landon. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for December 28, 2019 at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the at www.heart.org.