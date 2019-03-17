Richard "Dick" Tindall, Age 92, passed away March 7th 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mina, and daughter Judy Tindall,65. He is survived by Carol Tindall Kalkowski and her husband, Bruce, Lori Tindall, 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dick was a member of the California Air National Guard and retired after 46 years of distinguished service. Graveside services will be held at Clovis Memorial Cemetery,Friday March 22, 11AM.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Tindall.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019