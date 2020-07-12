Richard Ude

Richard was born in Breman, Kansas to William and Esther Ude. Because of his strong faith and beliefs, he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Richard married the love of his life, Beverly Parlier, in 1951. They will be remembered by how they lived their Christian lives: with humility, kindness and compassion. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his brother, Leland. Survived by children and spouses; Rick and Katie Ude, Cindy and Don Bier, Betsy and John Hunt, Robert and Pam Ude, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Redeemer Lutheran Memorial Fund, 1084 West Bullard, Fresno, CA. 93711 Full Obituary on website: YostandWebb.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store