Richard West Smith, age 84, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born March 4, 1935 to Norman and Ingeborg (Jorgensen) Smith in Fresno, California. He was raised in Fresno and Livermore, California along with younger brother Kelly. Richard married Mary Hamilton on December 29, 1955, and raised 3 children during their 33 year marriage. He was married two other times to Kathy and Pam. His longtime girlfriend, Shelly Davis was with him for almost 10 years at the time of his passing. Richard loved his family and was a proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his children and their spouses: John and Laurie Smith, Stacy and Jerry Honea, and Bill and Sherri Smith. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Richard enjoyed various passions throughout his life: fishing, sports, horses, barbeque cook-offs and cowboy action shooting. He traveled through the years chasing many of these passions. He graduated from Livermore High School and Fresno State College. He was a proud veteran of the United State Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion. He was a supporter and fan of Fresno State Athletics, a member of the American Legion, and the Kansas City Barbeque Society where he served as a certified barbeque judge. He was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society where he competed as a cowboy action shooter with the moniker of “Talon Hawke”. He belonged to the local Kings River Regulators. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the American Legion or the Bulldog Foundation. There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 6th 2020, beginning at 10:00 am. It will take place at The Branch & Vine, 38802 Avenue 12, Madera, CA 93636
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020