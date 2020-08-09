1/1
Rick Yamamoto
Yamamoto, Rick At a time of immense loss, the family of Rick Yamamoto announces his passing on August 4th, 2020. Rick died at the age of sixty-two in Clovis, California. Rick Passed away after short and swift complications with COVID-19. Rick is survived by his son; Kyle and daughter-in-law, Carolyn; granddaughters, Jade and Amber; sisters, Lynne and Laura; and brother Rodney. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Rick is predeceased by his mother, Misako "May" Yamamoto, and as recently as a few days prior - by his Father, Masami "Mas" Yamamoto. To ensure the safety of friends and family, in lieu of a funeral, the family will have a one-year memorial in 2021.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
I went to Junior High and High School with Ricky. He was so open-hearted, kind, and full of fun, that as shy as I was at the time, he and my other homeroom classmates made junior high a very enjoyable time. If Ricky was in the room, there was always a warm welcome and lots of laughter. My soul-deep sympathy to family and friends in the loss of Ricky and his dad. May heaven hold you all close.
Laurie Pessano
Friend
