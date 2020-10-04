1/1
Rita Begley
Rita Carole Begley of Fresno, Ca, passed away on Sunday September 20th, 2020 peacefully at her home. She was 73 years old. Rita was a long time employee of Fresno Unified School District as a Food Service Manager. After over 30 years of service Rita retired in 2005. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family, playing the slot machines at Table Mountain Casino, and later in life watching her favorite TV shows. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Ruth Ann and Myrna, and her husband Paul. Rita is survived by her two daughters, Bernadette Wendel and Cynthia Barco. Her sister Sharon Stoner, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
