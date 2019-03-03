Obituary Guest Book View Sign

In a world filled with prose, Candy brought us poetry. In a world filled with confusion, she brought us humor, love and bravery. She was born into this world in Scranton, PA, to John and Rita Boyd and grew up in Liberty, NY, with her brothers (Kevin, Brian and Terry Boyd) and sister (Mary Kortright). She moved to Denver in the late seventies and soon began an adventure that would take her on an unpredictable journey from Denver to Texas and finally to California. On this journey, she took along her best friend and husband, Jim, soon to be followed by her daughters, Briana (Hartzell), Kara and Amanda (MacKie). Her family was always the most important thing in her life and she showed that through giving all of herself in everything she did. Her humor and love were contagious, and affected all who came to know her. When she was blessed with grandchildren (Reagan, Evelyn, Alexis and Asher) she insisted on leaving Texas and following the family members to CA...a choice she never regretted. Late in 2018, Candy discovered cancer in her lungs. This cancer rapidly spread throughout her body, weakening her quickly. Throughout this ordeal, she never wavered from her love of family, and bravely faced the cancer head-on with love and positivity. Finally, her heart could no longer keep up and she passed peacefully just days after her 38th anniversary. The world she leaves behind will miss her and the bright, wonderful shine of her smile and that twinkle in her eyes. She is survived by her mother, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and extended family in PA and TX. She leaves behind a husband who misses her poetry. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to a ...Candy would suggest an animal shelter or cancer-fighting organization. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

Boice Funeral Home

