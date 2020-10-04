1/
Rita Gorman
Rita Rose Gorman passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at age 89. She was the first of three children born to Edward and Florence Reesman in Burlington, Wisconsin. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Gorman in 2007. She is survived by her son Patrick Gorman and his wife Kasia, her daughter Mary Cooper and her husband Bill, 5 granddaughters and a great grandson. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Monday October 12, 2020 from 1:00-3:00p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Tuesday October 13, 202 at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requestes that remebrances be sent to Catholic Charities 149 N. Fulton St. Fresno, CA 93701 or the Poverello House 412 F. St. Fresno, CA 93706

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Chapel
