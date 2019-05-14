Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Parent. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Riverview Tribute Grove in Woodward Park Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita was born in Sherbrooke (Quebec, Canada), where she met Gilbert Paul Parent; they were married in 1953. The couple moved to California in 1961 and established their home in Fresno in 1965, where they raised their 6 children. They were members of St Helen's Parish on Belmont Avenue. Rita worked for many years at Lloyd's / Sanwa Bank in downtown Fresno. Not having had the opportunity to attend college, Rita was very proud that all her children completed college and post-graduate studies. Rita was an avid reader, puzzler and needlecrafter. Rita is survived by her six children: Denise (Gerard), Louise (Jim), Pierre (Iulia), Richard, John (Beth), Michele and 12 grandchildren. They invite you to join them in a memorial service to Rita and Gilbert at the Riverview Tribute Grove in Woodward Park in Fresno, on May 18 at 11 am. Two Chinese Elm trees will be planted in their memory. Rita was born in Sherbrooke (Quebec, Canada), where she met Gilbert Paul Parent; they were married in 1953. The couple moved to California in 1961 and established their home in Fresno in 1965, where they raised their 6 children. They were members of St Helen's Parish on Belmont Avenue. Rita worked for many years at Lloyd's / Sanwa Bank in downtown Fresno. Not having had the opportunity to attend college, Rita was very proud that all her children completed college and post-graduate studies. Rita was an avid reader, puzzler and needlecrafter. Rita is survived by her six children: Denise (Gerard), Louise (Jim), Pierre (Iulia), Richard, John (Beth), Michele and 12 grandchildren. They invite you to join them in a memorial service to Rita and Gilbert at the Riverview Tribute Grove in Woodward Park in Fresno, on May 18 at 11 am. Two Chinese Elm trees will be planted in their memory. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close