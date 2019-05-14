Rita was born in Sherbrooke (Quebec, Canada), where she met Gilbert Paul Parent; they were married in 1953. The couple moved to California in 1961 and established their home in Fresno in 1965, where they raised their 6 children. They were members of St Helen's Parish on Belmont Avenue. Rita worked for many years at Lloyd's / Sanwa Bank in downtown Fresno. Not having had the opportunity to attend college, Rita was very proud that all her children completed college and post-graduate studies. Rita was an avid reader, puzzler and needlecrafter. Rita is survived by her six children: Denise (Gerard), Louise (Jim), Pierre (Iulia), Richard, John (Beth), Michele and 12 grandchildren. They invite you to join them in a memorial service to Rita and Gilbert at the Riverview Tribute Grove in Woodward Park in Fresno, on May 18 at 11 am. Two Chinese Elm trees will be planted in their memory.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 14, 2019