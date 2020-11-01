1/1
August 19, 1932 - October 24, 2020
Fresno, California - Rita M. Zerlang was a native of Boston, MA, moving with her family to Fresno as a teenager. She graduated from Fresno High in 1949 and went on to graduate from Fresno State College with honors in English. Rita later completed her teaching certificate and was a dedicated teacher to students in Kerman for many years.
Rita married George Zerlang in 1953 and was predeceased by him in July of 2020. She is survived by three children, Susan, Neil and Timothy, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and her brother, Vincent G. Mazzucchelli.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
