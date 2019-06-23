Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rito Castellanos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that I notify friends and family of the passing of my beautiful boy Rito Castellanos on June 14th 2019. He was 48 years old and battling Kidney failure for several months. Rito was preceded in death by his father Rito Castellanos Sr. Rito leaves behind his partner of 15 years Johnny Owings, his mother Barbara Grubb, bonus dad Jim Grubb, sisters Christine Stemple, Gaylen Grubb, and Martha, brother Christopher Grubb, many aunts uncles nieces and nephews. We will always remember his kind and beautiful spirit and the painting and music that came from his very soul. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the National Kidney Assoc. or the S.P.C.A

Published in the Fresno Bee on June 23, 2019

