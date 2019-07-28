Robert Alan Fields passed away in Fresno, CA on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 80 holding his loving wife's hand, Carol. They had been married 56 years and a lifelong resident of Fresno. Al was a wonderful husband, a proud Dad and grandfather. He loved life and life loved him. He was known for his dry sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. Al graduated from Fresno High School in 1956. He entered the University of California Berkeley where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He graduated from Fresno State with a B.S. degree in Business. He was a lifetime supporter of the Fresno State Bulldogs and member of the Bulldog Foundation up until his passing. In fact, his group of longtime friends were the original Bulldog tailgaters at Ratcliffe Stadium. Al began working with his father Joe Fields at Valley Industrial Laundry. He learned the business from the inside out by working various roles, and enjoyed working alongside his father/mentor. After the company sold, he had a business opportunity and purchased Merced Laundry, Sterling Uniform and Linen Supply, and Bakersfield Uniform and Towel. He was Past President of Western Textile Service Assoc. He retired in 2004. Al's community involvement was significant. His civic responsibilities have included his board memberships to the United Way as Fund Chairman, Director of Rotary in Merced and Fresno, The Better Business Bureau, and President of 20/30 Club. Al was an avid golfer and member of San Joaquin Country Club. He loved to play golf with his wife, family, and friends. Some highlights of his golf career; he got a hole in one, Mr. & Mrs. Club Champion, and Magoo Winner with his son. He was a highly respected businessman and leader in the community and was loved by many wonderful friends. But if asked, Al would say his greatest success was that of a husband, brother, father, and grandfather (PaPa). He was seen at every recital, competition, soccer/baseball games, and Grandparent's Day. He will be remembered as a prudent businessman, a devoted family man, a loyal friend, a loving husband. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. We are at peace knowing that he is with our Heavenly Father. For the past 15 years, he fought a good fight with Parkinson's. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Kathryn Fields, and his brother Stephen Fields. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol and their children and spouses; his daughter Vicki Miller and her husband Bob of Fountain Hills, AZ; Scott Fields and his wife Jena of Fresno; and 4 grandchildren, Clay and Brooke Miller and Adison and Jacob Fields. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Services will be private. Remembrances in Al's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or Prostate Cancer Foundation.