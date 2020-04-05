Robert Alex Arballo, Retired Teacher, and Coach, born on October 21, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2020. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diana, his sons Robert James, Gabriel and Anthony, and also by his daughters-in-law, Nicole and Laura. He leaves behind his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life: Alex, Cameron, Blaine, Brooke, Cruz, Hudson, Robby, and Aiden. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Ruben, Joe Angel, Mary, Virginia, Pauline, Alfred (his twin), and Patricia; as well as their spouses. He is predeceased by his parents, Tranquilino and Natalia, and his siblings: Frances, Theresa, Rudy, Jimmy, and Hector. Robert was an educator in Madera and Fresno as well as in Porterville and Delano. He was well known and beloved throughout the Madera and Fresno communities for his achievements in wrestling and in coaching. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid golfer who delighted in his many outings with his siblings and golfing buddies. He treasured teaching the joys of this sport to the younger members of his family. He was a deeply spiritual man and believed that Jesus was his Lord and Savior. His love for his wife, children and grandchildren brought him the greatest joy. Robert will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him as he touched many lives with his kind and genuine personality. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the funeral service will be delayed. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.