On July 27, 2019, Bob Beckwith passed away peacefully at his home in Bakersfield, Ca, surrounded by family members. Bob had a passion for baseball and he will always be remembered for constructing the baseball fields at Figarden Elementary School that still benefit area youth today. "Papo" as most knew him, was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who loved God, family and his country. He was preceded in death by his Father Leonard, Mother Margaret and brothers Jim and Mel. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Phyllis, whom he was married to for 54 years. He will also be dearly missed by his childen Rob, Nicole Marc their spouses and by his 9 grandchildren.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 31, 2019