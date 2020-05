Or Copy this URL to Share

Bob worked for the School District for 37 years as an Electric Supervisor. He served in the Navy for 5 years. Bob loved baseball and golf. He is survived by Helen Bitter, his wife of 68 years; sons, Bill Bitter and Ken Bitter. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

