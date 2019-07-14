Robert Byrnes Buchanan was born in 1928 and lived to be 90 years old. He was inquisitive and enjoyed life. Bob's many interests included the High Sierras, Jeeping (he once bought and sold the same Jeep twice), amateur radio, old war movies and every imaginable electronic device. Bob was a Navy man, a mountain man and ultimately a family man, who made "Bunny Trails" for his grandchildren on Easter, cooked a mean pot of beans and wore a paper hat for birthdays. He was a high school math teacher and a history buff with a great sense of humor. Bob talked sparingly and listened intently. > Widowed with two children, Bob married Elaine Byron in 1976 and added two adult daughters to his family. Bob and Elaine were a good match and spent 43 years laughing, traveling, exploring, playing cards with friends, going to church and enjoying their families. Their poetic promise to each other was this: "Come grow old with me, the best is yet to be." They kept that promise. > Bob is survived by his wife Elaine, his son James, his daughter Roberta Sherrard, his step-daughters Lynette and Deborah Byron, his sons-in-law Don Black, Allan Schmidt and Jim Sherrard, and his grandchildren, Conner, Kara, Michael and Lauren. He was pre-deceased by his grandson Cooper Black and many dear friends. A Memorial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, July 26, at 11:00 a.m.