Robert C. Madrigal
1937 - 2020
Robert C. Madrigal
January 20, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Clovis , California - Robert C. Madrigal was born in Clovis, California on January 20th, 1937 and passed on November 7th, 2020 in Placentia, California. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Jr, Michael and Cynthia; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-granddaughters and four sisters: Rosemary, Helen, Margaret and Della.
Robert was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Our hearts are broken, but he is at peace now that he has rejoined his beautiful wife and our mom, Graciela. He will be deeply missed and will always live forever in our hearts. We love you so much.
Due to COVID19, the service is limited to immediate family only. Send Flowers to: Hilgenfeld Mortuary, please call for additional information (714) 535-4105.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 13, 2020.
