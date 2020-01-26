Robert C. "Bob" Melgard was born February 29, 1924 to Hans and Andrea Melgard in Reedley, CA. He passed away January 19, 2020 in Reedley. Bob spent his early years in Reedley before moving with his family to a ranch in Parlier, CA. He graduated from Parlier High School in 1943. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific during WWII. It was after the war that he met the love of his life, Josie Eppler, in Sanger, CA. They were married on December 7, 1947, and made their home in Parlier where they raised three daughters - Diane, Debra, and Doreen. Bob farmed 20 acres of grapes in Parlier while also driving bus for the Parlier Unified School District. He later worked for the University of California Kearney Ag Station as a field manager. Bob was an active member of the American Legion Raisin Post 36 for 74 years. He was also a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church in Reedley, where his parents were charter members. Bob was predeceased by Josie, his wife of 64 years, his parents, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Diane (Jim) Rapport, Debra (Tony) Hurado, and Doreen (Greg) Long. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and his buddy, JJ the cat. Services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Reedley on Monday, January 27th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Bob's name to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 N Frankwood, Reedley, CA; Central Valley Honor Flight (cvhonorflight.org); The American Legion, or The American Legion Auxiliary.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 26, 2020