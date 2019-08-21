Robert Peter Cavaletto was born in Santa Barbara, California on March 7, 1938 and passed away at his Madera home August 17, 2019. He was 81. His parents were Peter and Elisa Cavaletto. Robert attended Goleta and Santa Barbara schools. He was a 1960 graduate of Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo, majoring in soil science. After graduating from college he spent a year as an International Foreign Exchange student in Venezuela. Upon returning he worked for a while in El Centro where he joined the National Guard. In 1962, he married Margurite Adomali of Santa Barbara. The young couple bought a ranch in the La Vina district of Madera and started their family which eventually numbered three daughters and a son. He transferred to the Madera National Guard where he made lifelong friends. Margurite passed away in the early 90's and in 1994 he married Judy Youngclaus. Robert loved farming and was involved in many farm organizations. He was especially active in Madera Farm Bureau and the Minturn Huller. A kind and gentle soul he loved his family, his neighbors, his land, and his life. He suffered a long and frustrating illness, but refused to complain. He was a member of St Joachim's Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Edward Cavaletto and Alfred Cavaletto. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his children: Julie Keller (Mark) of Porterville, Jim Cavaletto (Sue) of Madera, Debbie Cavaletto (Michael Nonnast) of Ventura and Cathy Cavaletto of La Mesa. He is also survived by three step children: Sally Reams (Brian) of Madera, Stacy Woods (Greg) of Madera and Shandon Youngclaus (Tim) of Encino, and a sister-in-law, Elaine Cavaletto of Ventura. Robert had nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild: Brittany Cavaletto, Matthew Cavaletto, Liam Cavaletto, Garrett Keller, Jenna Keller, Stetson Woods, Karsyn Woods, Noah Reams, Laura Copus (Sean) and Quinn Copus. The family would like to thank Cecelia Medlock for her years of care giving. Anyone wishing to honor Robert with a memorial gift can send it to Cal Poly, Earth and Soil Science Department, San Luis, Obispo, Ca 93407-0446; Mark it honoring Robert Cavaletto, class of 1960. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00PM with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Jay Chapel, Madera. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Madera, Ca. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, Madera. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814