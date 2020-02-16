Robert was born in Tulare, California to Helen and Barnard Gann. He passed away peacefully in Fleming Island, Fl. at age 81. He graduated from FHS in 1957 and continued his education at Fresno Community College. He spent most of his career in the accounting profession. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Linda Marie, son Neal and wife Nicole and their daughters Dylan, Hayden, and Kendall of Temecula. Sister, Doris and husband Ken, nephew Dennis, niece Lisa and husband Steve. Robert loved his family. He enjoyed golf, fishing, music and cars.