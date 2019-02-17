Bobby left this world on Dec. 26 to join his brother Bill, mom Judy and dad Robert. He is survived by 2 brothers, Brad of Paso Robles and Bryan of St. Petersburg, Fl. Born in Whittier, Bobby moved to Caruthers when he was 8 and was instrumental in the success of the family farm where he worked for over 40 years. Bobby had a huge heart, was a hard worker, and will be missed by those who knew him, including his nieces and nephews who he always enjoyed being with. A memorial service will be held at Clovis Cemetery on Tuesday February 19th at 2:00 p.m.. A celebration of life will follow the service.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019