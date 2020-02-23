On Feb. 15, 2020, Robert J. Franco completed his journey on earth and slipped into God's warm embrace. His wife, Vivian, and their son, Ricardo J. Franco were at his side. Bob was born on Feb. 23, 1946 to Thomas and Flora Franco. Survivors include his son Sean Franco and three grandchildren, brothers Thomas and Anthony, and sisters Carmelita, Marie Saldivar, and Irene Gonzales. Bob attended San Joaquin Memorial and received a BA degree in Social Work from CSU Fresno and MSW from UC Berkeley. The Holy Rosary will be held at 7 pm on Feb. 27 at Whitehurst Chapel; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 am followed by internment at St. Peters Cemetery. Visit: www.Whitehurstsullivan.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020