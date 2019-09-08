Robert Allen Gruce passed away on Monday, September 2nd, 2019. Robert is a native of Kerman where he was an active community member serving as a City employee for 38 years, a volunteer firefighter for 28 years, and a member of the Lions Club for 20+ years. He and his wife, Pam, recently moved to Madera to live on the golf course which he loved so much. Robert is survived by his wife, Pamela; Brother, Joseph; Sister Cheryl; Children, Jennifer and Keith; Daughter-in-Law, Patricia; and Sonin-Law, Frank. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Frank III, Amandataylor, Kathleen, Jordan, Kaitlyn and Nicolas. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Chapel in Fresno, CA, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Robert Gruce to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation (www.aarbf.org). Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292