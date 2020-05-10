Robert Warner Guinn,89, of Fresno passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Fresno on February 21, 1931. Most everybody knows Robert as Jerry; he palled around with his brother Tom and after a while folks referred to them as Tom and Jerry, after the cartoon, and the name stuck. Jerry graduated from Roosevelt high school in 1949. Jerry worked for PG&E in the Oakland/Berkeley area for a while, then joined the Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. He became an electrician's mate and sailed on LST and LSM landing ships throughout the Pacific. He enjoyed his time in the Navy and loved telling his stories. After his honorable discharge in 1953, Jerry attended Fresno State and earned a degree in education and a minor in Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He met his future wife, Beverly Scheidt, as well as many students in college who became their lifelong friends. They were married in 1957. The couple started a family in 1961 with the birth of Stephen and Julie came along 18 months later. After a few years of teaching, Jerry changed careers and started working for the Fiberboard Corporation in the agricultural division. He worked with various corrugated companies and eventually helped build a partnership in the late 70's. Later, he worked in real estate for Leo Wilson and Guarantee and continued to work in real estate part time. Jerry enjoyed all travel, especially cruises. Europe, South Pacific, Alaska, Mexico, Caribbean, South America. He was always up for a weekend away, or road trip to Texas. He was a football fanatic and supporter of Fresno State and the San Francisco 49ers. Jerry was a gracious host, master at the barbeque, enchilada chef and fashioned the tastiest margaritas, not to mention mai tais. You cannot go to Costco and not think of Jerry Guinn. He knew all the sales, the location of every product and how much cash back he would get from every purchase, including Costco gas. Jerry loved history and was very knowledgeable about the Central Valley; we called him Mr. Fresno. He knew everybody and could tell you what was on that corner 60 years ago. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Fox News, and listening to Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and Hank Williams. Jerry enjoyed two Grand Jury appointments, meeting with his Roosevelt buddies and monthly dinners with the St. Peter's Men's Club. Jerry was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather. His greatest past time was family. He could never do enough for everybody, and he seemed happiest surrounded by his grandkids especially during the holidays and other family gatherings. Jerry leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Beverly, son Stephen and wife Sandy Beach, daughter Julie Britton Starkey and husband Steve, grandchildren Allison and Matthew Guinn, Collin and Patrick Britton, sister Joan Bogenschild, as well as other family. Jerry's "favorite child", his beloved Sadie, will miss his rubs and Beagle snacks. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Josephine, brothers Robert E, Jack and Tom, and sister Evelyn. Jerry was very solid in his beliefs and enjoyed church and charitable organization activities. He was a member of Northwest Church for nearly 40 years and most recently attended Peoples Church. He would encourage you to discover the Bible. His faith makes his passing a celebration. If you would like to make a donation in his name, Jerry had a soft spot for the Evangel Home.

