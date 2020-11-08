1/1
Robert Hinrichs
1959 - 2020
Robert Hinrichs
April 17, 1959 - October 27, 2020
Fresno, California - Robert Hinrichs was a gifted intellectual, artist and craftsman. He was a kind human being who possessed a bright, positive outlook on life, which everyone he loved felt and enjoyed. His life happily revolved around his family. He is survived by his wife Patricia, their five children: Karen, Ashley, Ryan, Patrick and Sky, as well as three grandchildren: Hayley, Axel, and Lorelei. Robert was a true Renaissance man and will be missed dearly by everyone.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
With a great sorrow, the Basurto family has loss a wonderful brother-in-law, Uncle, and friend. We will always remember all the family functions, flea market finds and the remodeling projects. RIP Robert.
Bryant and Elsie Migliaccio
Family
November 4, 2020
I wish you guys would have come over here instead of where you went. We knew each other for 43 years but over the last year you became my brother and I miss you every day you will never be forgotten Rest In Peace Brother, we will meet again one day
Richard J. Heshmaty Sr
Family
November 2, 2020
I loved my Uncle Robert immensely. He always made me feel like I was the coolest dude. The whole Fresno scene has changed man. He was a hardcore family man, and that's something I will never forget. Uncle Robert would drive 3 hours through the rain during Christmas and three hours back because he was a hardcore family guy. Thinking about this Dude could inspire you to build a universe on a single tangent thought, and he'd tell to go do it today. A natural born world shaker.
Matsey Brando
