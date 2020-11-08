I loved my Uncle Robert immensely. He always made me feel like I was the coolest dude. The whole Fresno scene has changed man. He was a hardcore family man, and that's something I will never forget. Uncle Robert would drive 3 hours through the rain during Christmas and three hours back because he was a hardcore family guy. Thinking about this Dude could inspire you to build a universe on a single tangent thought, and he'd tell to go do it today. A natural born world shaker.



Matsey Brando