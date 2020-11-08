Robert Hinrichs
April 17, 1959 - October 27, 2020
Fresno, California - Robert Hinrichs was a gifted intellectual, artist and craftsman. He was a kind human being who possessed a bright, positive outlook on life, which everyone he loved felt and enjoyed. His life happily revolved around his family. He is survived by his wife Patricia, their five children: Karen, Ashley, Ryan, Patrick and Sky, as well as three grandchildren: Hayley, Axel, and Lorelei. Robert was a true Renaissance man and will be missed dearly by everyone.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.