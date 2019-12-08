Robert Jack Huddleston, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born July 26, 1939 in San Pedro, CA, raised in San Diego, CA, the son of Albert and Laurelle Huddleston and a resident of Kerman, CA. Bob was a graduate of Utah State University with a degree in Wildlife Management. He retired from the California Department of Fish and Game as the Manager of the Mendota Wildlife Area. He loved to hunt and fish with his friends. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Shirley Bingham Huddleston; his daughter, Stacia Olivera and her husband Jeff Olivera and his granddaughter Giana Olivera; twin Sister Roberta Miller. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who took good care of us. We will cherish our memories and he will live in our hearts forever. A private family memorial will be held in celebration of his life. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292