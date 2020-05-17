Robert Joseph Boyd was born on April 9, 1947, and received his perfect healing from Jesus on April 28, 2020. Per his character, he humbly and bravely fought a valiant five-year journey with ALS and its complications. He was born to Kenneth Boyd and Rosalie Jensen Boyd in Long Beach, California, and was preceded in death by both parents, his sisters Kim Husted and Shannon Warner. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Hope Boyd, his brother Bill Boyd, half-brother Merle 'Les' Kelley, his son Aaron Boyd (Kaleena), stepdaughters Kim Vasquez (Jose), Kelly Wasnick (Randy), grandchildren Caitlin Ross & Matthew Boyd, Julia & Joshua Witrado, Julian Coleman (Lindsay), Keaton & Kestin Wasnick and many blended and extended family members. He graduated from McLane High School in Fresno, class of 1965. He served his country in the United States Air Force as an Auto Flight Control Systems Specialist from 1965-1969 stationed at Mather Air Force Base with one stint in Taiwan. Bob was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E-4. Bob worked as a Biomedical Technician for 35 years, 29 years at Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he was affectionately called 'Biomed Bob' and 6 years at Community Regional Medical Center before he retired in 2013. Bob then attended Oak Brook College of Law and successfully completed all requirements for graduation from the Paralegal Program on February 21, 2016. Bob was actively involved as a member of the Fresno County Republican Party, California Republican Assembly (a Pro-life organization), Fresno County Coalition Against Pornography (FCAP), Christian Fathers for Fresno County (PAC) and was involved with the Election Integrity Project California by helping to coordinate Fresno County's involvement. He also volunteered almost every Saturday for five years with Habitat for Humanity in their building of houses in Fresno County. Bob loved his large blended family, the family gatherings, and time spent with his wealth of friendships. He liked to fish, especially in Alaska, and enjoyed cooking, barbecuing, and growing vegetables in his raised garden beds. Bob received Jesus into his heart and life at the age of 24 at Peoples Church and soon after was baptized by the late Pastor G.L. Johnson. He also attended Valley Christian Center for nearly 30 years where he served as an usher for 12 years. In 2016 he became a member of Trinity Community Church. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Bob's personal caregiver Debbie Apodaca for the 22 months she compassionately cared for him, as well as to all the staff at NeuroRestorative-Weber for their skilled care the 15 months he was in their facility. Hinds Hospice cared for Bob the last six days of his life and the comfort care he received was very kind and loving. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there was a small private viewing on May 11 th and burial at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on May 12th. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be planned when all restrictions are lifted and we can gather again. An announcement will be published or mailed two weeks before. If you wish to honor the memory of Bob Boyd he requested that donations be made to The ALS Association Golden West Chapter Community of Hope at http://webgw.alsa.org/goto/BobBoyd, The Election Integrity Project California, https://www.eip-ca.com/donate/, or Trinity Community Church, leaving a Christ honoring witness, 12168 N. Willow Ave. Clovis, CA 93619, in memory of Bob Boyd.

