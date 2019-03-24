Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Lee King, 89, passed away on March 10, 2019. He graduated from Riverdale H.S. in 1948 and married Dolores Barcellos in 1950. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, daughters: Karen, Claudia (John) Walkup, Lynda King-Clegg and Sharla (Randall) Dunkin; his sons: Robert (Penny), Marti (Sandi), Andrew (Irene) and Russell (Cassandra) King; his 15 beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving him are his brother Clyde, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son Michael, his parents and most of his 10 siblings. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Fri., March 29 at 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, followed by a luncheon. A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering will be held on Sat., March 30 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1201 S. Alameda Ave., Klamath Falls, OR. Robert Lee King, 89, passed away on March 10, 2019. He graduated from Riverdale H.S. in 1948 and married Dolores Barcellos in 1950. He is survived by his wife, Dolores, daughters: Karen, Claudia (John) Walkup, Lynda King-Clegg and Sharla (Randall) Dunkin; his sons: Robert (Penny), Marti (Sandi), Andrew (Irene) and Russell (Cassandra) King; his 15 beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving him are his brother Clyde, numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his son Michael, his parents and most of his 10 siblings. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Fri., March 29 at 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, followed by a luncheon. A Celebration of Life Memorial gathering will be held on Sat., March 30 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 1201 S. Alameda Ave., Klamath Falls, OR. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close