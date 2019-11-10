Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM CPDES Hall Easton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On November 2, 2019 our one and only, Robert Lawrence Snyder, peacefully passed, while "working" on his iPad. He was born January 26, 1961, in Fresno, CA, the third child of four to Fred and Lavonne Snyder. He grew up in Easton, and graduated from Washington Union High School, where he was very popular, played catcher on the baseball team, and Guard/Linebacker on the 1978 Valley Championship football team. He became a journeyman Glazier for almost 30 years, where he was involved in several large projects including the construction of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Fresno State Henry Madden Library, Chukchansi Park Stadium, and the Trauma Critical Care Building at CRMC. He accomplished a longtime goal becoming a Union Organizer for District Council 16 in Livermore. Robert made significant progress for his union brothers and sisters, and after his stroke in 2011, he received special recognition and honor from the Union. Robert was always available for family and friends in need, but was also very involved in volunteer work and gave back to his community in many ways, including the Easton Lion's Club, serving as president one term, and spearheading fundraising efforts for the Central Valley Sportsman Club to ensure they were able to continue their annual Fishing Derby for kids at Woodward Park. Although he was a different man after his stroke, in some ways he was better. He worked hard to persevere with daily exercise, and had the best attitude to thrive regardless of the obstacles, turning one doctor's "maybe a year" prognosis into almost eight! Robert never met a stranger and wherever he went he was always upbeat and enthusiastic, but also keenly aware and sensitive to anyone needing a smile, positive word, or human touch. After retiring, Robert stayed connected by reaching out through Facebook, emails, and daily phone calls. He was in the process of typing a Facebook post, when he passed. Robert can be remembered for his bright eyes, infectious smile, razor sharp memory, great sense of humor, and immense pride of Country, friends, family, and Union. Robert never did anything halfway. One of his favorite sayings was the union slogan, "High Performance, High Value". In retirement, Robert enjoyed watching all sports on TV, but especially loved the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. He also rarely missed Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and Cops. Robert is preceded in death by his beloved father, Fred C Snyder, who he looked forward to reuniting with in Heaven. He is survived by his children, Ross and Katie; his loving mother, Lavonne Fortner Snyder; his constant furry companion, Jude; devoted caregiver, Grace Alberto; siblings(spouses): Catherine, Jon (Terri), and Ted; and his nieces: Janie Peters (Corbin) of Irvine, Juliana Kyrklund, Savannah Lewis of Florida, and Haley Snyder. He is survived by his children, Ross and Katie; his loving mother, Lavonne Fortner Snyder; his constant furry companion, Jude; devoted caregiver, Grace Alberto; siblings(spouses): Catherine, Jon (Terri), and Ted; and his nieces: Janie Peters (Corbin) of Irvine, Juliana Kyrklund, Savannah Lewis of Florida, and Haley Snyder. Per Robert's wishes, there will a celebration of life planned for January 24th, 2020 at the CPDES Hall in Easton beginning at @1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Central Valley Sportsman Club (508 4th St, Clovis, CA 93613) or Elder Paws Senior Dog Rescue (http://www.elderpawsfoundation.org/) 