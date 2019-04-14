Robert Melvin Bragg passed away in Fresno on April 4, 2019 at the age of 97. He and his twin brother, Richard, were born in Fowler on July 12, 1921, to Helen and Gilbert Bragg. Bob matriculated (one of Bob's favorite words) through Fowler schools and graduated from the California Institute of Technology, majoring in mechanical and civil engineering. His early years in Fowler revolved around church, family, school, and scouting. He was an Eagle Scout. As a part of the "greatest generation," Bob served his country in the Army Air Corps, where he was a flight engineer instructor in B-29s. After the service, Bob went to work for Bragg's Butane (a company his father started) and he ascended in time to become President of Vangas Inc. (into which Bragg's Butane had merged). His entire career was devoted to the propane industry and he was admired and respected by all who knew this wonderful, fair, tough man. He served the industry in many capacities, including as a Director and Executive Vice President of Suburban Propane (which acquired Vangas), and as President of the national Liquid Petroleum Gas Association. His personal life was exemplary. He was a man of great integrity and the highest moral character. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful and involved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. There wasn't anything he couldn't do! Bob's deep concern for people drew him into community service. Among his myriad (another of Bob's favorite words) activities were Board and leadership positions with the Central Valley YMCA, Fresno County Grand Jury, Sequoia Council of the Boy Scouts, Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra, Fresno Metropolitan Museum, and Fresno State. He was active in the Fowler Presbyterian Church, the Easterby Presbyterian Church, the First Congregational Church, Northwest Church, and in his later years attended the First Presbyterian Church of Fresno. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean, his daughter, Leslye Nunnelly, and his twin brother, Richard. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice, and her children Sandy Cetti (Brian), and Jim McCarty (Rebecca). Bob is also survived by his daughters Sydney Wishon (Emory), and Lindsey Mellinger (Richard), and Leslye's husband, Gary Nunnelly. Bob is survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Doris Anne Bragg, his brother's wife, and by Pauline Blayney, his sister-in-law, and her husband, Laurice. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Fresno on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM, 1540 "M" Street, Fresno. Bob supported many charitable causes. Remembrances may be made to the donor's favorite charity in Bob's name.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019