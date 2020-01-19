Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Sanders. View Sign Service Information Trinity Cathedral Church 2620 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95816 Memorial service 1:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 2620 Capitol Avenue Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Marvin (Bob) Sanders was born October 29, 1941, in Tulare, California and passed away in Sacramento, California, on December 17, 2019. Bob worked in politics and media for most of his adult life. He worked for both the California Teachers' Association in Burlingame and United Teachers of Los Angeles, and as a political consultant for Rusty Areias, Jim Costa and other elected officials. After retiring from the Assembly Speaker's Office of Member Services, Bob served as Communications Director for the California Senate Democratic Caucus as a retired annuitant, a position he held at the time of his passing. Bob was preceded in death by his father Marvin, mother Anna, and sister Jo Anna. He is survived by his wife Suzanne and daughter Erica. A memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, January 24, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento. The family requests any donations be made in the name of Robert M. Sanders to the ACLU (aclu.org) as a Memorial Gift. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

