Robert Maciel Sr.
1934 - 2020
Robert Maciel, Sr.
July 21, 1934 - October 7, 2020
Fresno, California - On October 07, 2020, Robert M Maciel Sr. passed away peacefully with his beloved family. Robert died at the age of 86 years old at his home located at Clovis, CA. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Robert was born in Fresno, CA on July 21, 1934 to Joaquin and Soledad Maciel. Robert was the loving husband for 60 years with recently deceased Lupe Maciel. After marrying Lupe, the young couple moved to San Jose where they had their three children Robert Maciel Jr (Diane), Regina Maciel-Quijano and Rhonda Simpson (Rod). Robert and Lupe also lived in San Martin, CA before retiring to Clovis, CA.
Robert leaves his grandchildren Robert III, Sonja, Victor, Sergio, Angela, Roman, Olivia, Braunson, Aubrey, Moret, and Austin. Robert also had many great-grandchildren.
Robert was the brother of Mary Camacho, Ida Rivas, Margaret Romo, Mary Lou Santiago, Kino Maciel, Helen Sambueso, Connie Minjares, Josie Marinez, and Lorrie Ybarra.
Robert enjoyed outdoor gardening and keeping his yard immaculate. He also enjoyed deep-sea fishing, taking his family water skiing and camping. In addition, Robert was a big fan of the San Francisco Giants and Forty-Niners. Robert was known for hosting family holidays and gatherings.
Robert worked as a plumber for 35 years and retired as a foreman from Ray L Hellwig Plumbing of Santa Clara, CA. At his work, Robert was known for his professionalism and teaching the younger plumbers with words of wisdom. He was well respected and the other plumbers always wanted to be on his jobs.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm., Jay Chapel, Madera, CA
A recitation of the Rosary begins at 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 am, at St. Joachim's Catholic Church, Madera.
Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Madera.



Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
