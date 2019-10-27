Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Pearson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Sierra Sport and Racquet Club Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT MICHAEL PEARSON, 69, of Fresno, CA passed away on October 21st, 2019 surrounded by family members after a long battle with cancer. Mike started "KIDS FOR TENNIS," which brought Tennis to children at schools throughout the Fresno area and was adopted by the California Tennis Association. Mike's great gift of patience was always evident on the courts and in his personal life. His other, even greater gift, was his deep faith in God. In 2018, Mike was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award for outstanding commitment to the sport of tennis and his contribution to teaching tennis to players of all levels and demographics. Mike has been instrumental in the development of the sport as well as creating an unmatched legacy of generosity, kindness and professionalism. Mike was preceded in death by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sierra Sport and Racquet Club on Saturday November 2nd 2019 at 1:00pm.

