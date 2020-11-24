Robert "Bob" O'Dell

August 21, 1930 - November 11, 2020

Clovis, California - Robert "Bob" O'Dell was born in Artesia, CA on Aug. 21, 1930 and passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at the age of 90.

He graduated from Livingston High School in 1948 and then attended Modesto JC while working part time for Bank of America and the forest service. In 1950, he enlisted in the Army where he served for 3 years, one of those being in Korea. On July 4, 1951, he married the love of his life, Colleen and together they welcomed 3 children: Debbie, Patti and Danny.

He enrolled in Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1954, graduating with a degree in Ag Science. While at Cal Poly he was a member of the Crops Club, Gamma Pi Delta and Alpha Zeta. Bob was also honored in the "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges". Upon graduating he worked for Shell Chemical for 5 years before landing his dream job with United California Bank (now Wells Fargo) in the Fresno area for 30 years. He also went back to school where he received his Master's Degree in Ag Science from Fresno State.

After retiring, he and Colleen loved to take road trips around the states and also loved cruising to places such as Ireland, Panama, Alaska and New York. They also loved going to casinos and stopped where ever they could: Reno, Tahoe, Laughlin, Cripple Creek, CO, or here locally.

Bob was involved with several clubs and organizations over the years. Lions Club, Clovis Jets Swim Club, Shriners, Clovis Police Reserves, and the American Legion to name a few. He was also a member of the Clovis Rodeo Association and served on the Clovis Memorial Board of Directors for 23 years as well.

Bob never knew a stranger. No matter where he was in the world, he greeted everyone with a smile and talked to them like they had been friends forever.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny and son-in-law Pat Barklow.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Colleen, and his children: Debbie Barklow, Patti Bass and husband Tim. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Kimberly Peterson (Kevin), Matthew Barklow (Megan), Stacy Schnoor (Michael), Kristine Barklow, Timmy Bass (Micaela), and 7 great-grandchildren: Rylee, Gracie, Wyatt, Sadie, Whitney, Audrey and Reece, as well as many relatives and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 1-4 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Private burial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donor's favorite charity.





