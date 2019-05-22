Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Potter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with Great Sadness that We announce the Passing of Our Husband, Father and Grandfather Robert C. (Bob) Potter. He went Home to Heaven after a courageous battle with Cancer. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 63 years Pat. His Sons Mike and Rob, Daughter In-Laws Marta and Karen, Grandkids Caitlin, Alyssa,Kyle,Tara,Travis and Kala. Best Friends Bert, Mike and Debbie. His Passions were His Hot Rod, Car shows, Harley, Antique Toy collection and Electric Trains.He mentioned the last few weeks I Married the Only Women I have Ever Loved and I Loved my Job building cars! I had a great life.We will cherish Our Memories and these Special Moments with Him in Our Hearts Forever Published in the Fresno Bee on May 22, 2019

