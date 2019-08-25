Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Pries. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Ernst Pries, beloved father, grand father, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, on July 11, 2019 in Issaquah, Washington. Robert (Bob) was a great man, deeply admired by his children, grand children, and those who knew him. He was born October 8, 1936 in San Francisco, California to Helmut (Harry) and Elizabeth (Betty) Pries. He grew up in the Fresno, California area with his parents and two sisters, learning a strong work ethic at an early age. In high school and college, he worked at his fathers saw mill, and became a talented carpenter. After graduating from Clovis High School in 1954, and attending Fresno State College, Bob followed his dream to become a Navy pilot and entered Naval Officer candidate school in Pensacola, Florida. In 1957, he married Marilyn Marie Mann of Fresno, California and they had 3 children while he continued to serve his country as a Naval Officer. He flew Navy fighter jets, on and off aircraft carriers all over the world, as a lieutenant in his squadron. In 1965, Bob began a career with Continental airlines, eventually rising to the position of Captain on some of the first 747's. He lived in Los Angeles, Houston, and Denver and during his leisure time enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and boat racing at Lake Tahoe where he had a vacation home with friends. He also enjoyed occasional hunting trips in Alaska where he developed an interest and passion in the burgeoning commercial fishing industry. In 1977, Bob decided to leave the airlines and started a very successful commercial fishing business in Alaska that spanned more than 3 decades. Over the years, he custom designed 3 boats (some of his innovations have become the standard for fishing boats up there today) and pursued gill netting in Bristol Bay, purse seining in Prince William Sound and in later years commercial crabbing off the Washington and Oregon coast. It was during this time that he relocated to WashingtonState to be near his adult children and foster his business. Bob was a passionate Seattle Seahawk fan holding season tickets since the late '70s and attended multiple Seahawk Super Bowl appearances. Our dad, Robert E. Pries, was a heroic pillar of strength, courage, and perseverance and will forever be an inspiration in our hearts and in those of our children. He is survived by his three children Robin Baker, Sandra Burns, and Robert M. Pries (Skip); Skip's wife, Tina, and Marilyn Corp, the mother of his children, all of Lake Tapps, Washington. He is also survived by his two loving sisters; Barbara Jean Church and Patricia Curry and caring girlfriend Anne Skeahan, all of California. His seven grand children are; April Baker, Taylor Landrud (Jessica), Samantha Gadberry, Meagan Gagnon (Matt), Chelsea Pedersen (Lane), Anna Burns, and Emily Pries. His six great grand children are; Kellan Nuttal, Zoey Gadberry, Roxanne Gadberry, Austin Hutchison, Lilah Pedersen, and Grayson Gagnon. He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington on September 27th, 2019. Donations to The , in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Robert Ernst Pries, beloved father, grand father, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 82, on July 11, 2019 in Issaquah, Washington. Robert (Bob) was a great man, deeply admired by his children, grand children, and those who knew him. He was born October 8, 1936 in San Francisco, California to Helmut (Harry) and Elizabeth (Betty) Pries. He grew up in the Fresno, California area with his parents and two sisters, learning a strong work ethic at an early age. In high school and college, he worked at his fathers saw mill, and became a talented carpenter. After graduating from Clovis High School in 1954, and attending Fresno State College, Bob followed his dream to become a Navy pilot and entered Naval Officer candidate school in Pensacola, Florida. In 1957, he married Marilyn Marie Mann of Fresno, California and they had 3 children while he continued to serve his country as a Naval Officer. He flew Navy fighter jets, on and off aircraft carriers all over the world, as a lieutenant in his squadron. In 1965, Bob began a career with Continental airlines, eventually rising to the position of Captain on some of the first 747's. He lived in Los Angeles, Houston, and Denver and during his leisure time enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and boat racing at Lake Tahoe where he had a vacation home with friends. He also enjoyed occasional hunting trips in Alaska where he developed an interest and passion in the burgeoning commercial fishing industry. In 1977, Bob decided to leave the airlines and started a very successful commercial fishing business in Alaska that spanned more than 3 decades. Over the years, he custom designed 3 boats (some of his innovations have become the standard for fishing boats up there today) and pursued gill netting in Bristol Bay, purse seining in Prince William Sound and in later years commercial crabbing off the Washington and Oregon coast. It was during this time that he relocated to WashingtonState to be near his adult children and foster his business. Bob was a passionate Seattle Seahawk fan holding season tickets since the late '70s and attended multiple Seahawk Super Bowl appearances. Our dad, Robert E. Pries, was a heroic pillar of strength, courage, and perseverance and will forever be an inspiration in our hearts and in those of our children. He is survived by his three children Robin Baker, Sandra Burns, and Robert M. Pries (Skip); Skip's wife, Tina, and Marilyn Corp, the mother of his children, all of Lake Tapps, Washington. He is also survived by his two loving sisters; Barbara Jean Church and Patricia Curry and caring girlfriend Anne Skeahan, all of California. His seven grand children are; April Baker, Taylor Landrud (Jessica), Samantha Gadberry, Meagan Gagnon (Matt), Chelsea Pedersen (Lane), Anna Burns, and Emily Pries. His six great grand children are; Kellan Nuttal, Zoey Gadberry, Roxanne Gadberry, Austin Hutchison, Lilah Pedersen, and Grayson Gagnon. He will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington on September 27th, 2019. Donations to The , in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.