1/1
Robert Richner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 2, 2020, Robert (Bob) Richner, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 95. Bob was born in Danville Illinois. His family eventually moved to Oakland California and then settled in the central valley town of Pixley. During World War ll, Bob served in the Army Air Corps as an aerial radio operator on a B-24 Liberator. After the war, he attended Fresno State College where he majored in biology with a minor in chemistry. While at college, he met his wife of 69 years, Hazel. Bob worked in education for 34 years as an elementary school teacher and later as a respected principal in the Fresno Unified School District. He made an impact on many students during his career. All throughout his retirement he would run into former students that still remembered him in admiration. Bob had a passion for farming and farmed almonds in Clovis and later in life, a vineyard in Visalia. He also discovered he had a talent for painting and painted numerous, beautiful paintings of things and places he loved. He enjoyed playing tennis and having many happy gatherings with his family. He was also a member of The People's Church for over 50 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Hazel Richner, sister Mary Jane Smith, and his four children Carolyn (Tom) Vahlstrom, Kathleen Sheridan, Robert (Kelly) A. Richner, Janice Richner, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchidren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A private service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Any rememberances can be sent to 265 Decatur Ave., Clovis CA 93611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved