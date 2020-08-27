Robert Richner

On August 2, 2020, Robert (Bob) Richner, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 95. Bob was born in Danville Illinois. His family eventually moved to Oakland California and then settled in the central valley town of Pixley. During World War ll, Bob served in the Army Air Corps as an aerial radio operator on a B-24 Liberator. After the war, he attended Fresno State College where he majored in biology with a minor in chemistry. While at college, he met his wife of 69 years, Hazel. Bob worked in education for 34 years as an elementary school teacher and later as a respected principal in the Fresno Unified School District. He made an impact on many students during his career. All throughout his retirement he would run into former students that still remembered him in admiration. Bob had a passion for farming and farmed almonds in Clovis and later in life, a vineyard in Visalia. He also discovered he had a talent for painting and painted numerous, beautiful paintings of things and places he loved. He enjoyed playing tennis and having many happy gatherings with his family. He was also a member of The People's Church for over 50 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Hazel Richner, sister Mary Jane Smith, and his four children Carolyn (Tom) Vahlstrom, Kathleen Sheridan, Robert (Kelly) A. Richner, Janice Richner, eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchidren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. A private service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Any rememberances can be sent to 265 Decatur Ave., Clovis CA 93611

