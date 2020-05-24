Robert Arthur Robertson began his life journey on August 28, 1929. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, he was the second of Robert and Caroline Robertson's three children. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Millie Taylor, on July 5, 1952 and they remained sweethearts until Millie's passing in 2018. Shortly after their marriage, Bob accepted a position with Chevron on the island of Trinidad, in the West Indies. During their eight years in Trinidad, they developed a love of travel and appreciation of diverse cultures, while cultivating friendships that would last a lifetime. It was also the birthplace of Bob and Millie's only child, Rory. As Bob's career with Chevron advanced, the family moved to Marin County, California in 1961, where they lived until Rory graduated from high school in 1974. Once Rory left for college, Millie and Bob decided it was time to venture overseas again, accepting a position in Ahwaz, Iran. After three years in Ahwaz and just prior to the Iranian revolution, they returned to California. Their next overseas assignment was in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where they resided for five years. After 35 years with Chevron, Millie and Bob retired and moved to Fresno in 1985, where Rory and his wife Maren were living and where they would later play an active role in the lives of their grandchildren, Alex and Flynn Robertson. Bob passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Fairwinds - Woodward Park. Bob's family expresses their gratitude to the staff members of Fairwinds, Lisa Vera, and St. Mary's Hospice Services for the care they provided to Bob. Bob is survived by his loving family, which includes son Rory, daughter-in-law Maren, grandchildren Alex and Flynn Robertson, sister Linda Marsden, bother-in-law Ross Marsden, and many nephews and nieces. Bob's family asks that any remembrances be directed to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fresno.

