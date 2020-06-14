The former mayor of Mendota, Robert Silva, passed away at his home on, May 13, 2020, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and his wife of 49 years. Robert Silva, was born on March 6, 1941, the seventh child to Juan and Leonila Silva, in Port Costa, California. On July 4, 1941 Juan moved his family from Port Costa to their new home in Mendota, California, where Robert remained his entire life. Robert graduated from Tranquillity High School in 1960 and went on to serve in the United States Army. On May 29, 1971, Robert married Mary Ellen Tostado of Selma, and had three children: Yvette, Kristine, and Robert Jr. Robert's first experience serving his community was coaching sports, and his first introduction to civic duty came when Robert advocated on, behalf of the community, for education reform in Mendota. He pledged to improving the lives of the farmworker community and the agricultural industry. He fought to bring back business to his drought impacted town. Robert's 40 years of public service included: Mendota Community Corporation, Mendota Unified School District Board of Trustees, the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, Fresno Land Agency Formation Commission (including serving as Chairman), the Transportation Authority, The Fresno Council of Governments, The Latino Water Coalition (co-founder), and proudly, the longest-serving mayor of the Mendota City Council. Robert Silva, a man of great integrity, a well-respected leader, a true founding father of his community, a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a unfailing loyal grandfather, will always be remembered and will be missed immensely. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Leonila Silva; his brothers, Ignacio and Frank; his sisters, Paula and Mary; his nephew, Frank Jr. Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen Silva; his daughters, Yvette Marie and Kristine Nicole; his son, Robert Anthony; his eight grandchildren, Marc, Jacob, and Adam Daniel Alonzo, Cesar, Isabella, Anthony, and Claudia Figueroa, and Gianna Alejandre; his sisters, Nellie Rodriguez, Elsie Silva, Lucy King, and Grace Snowden; his brothers, John, Joe, and Fred Silva.

