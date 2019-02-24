Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert (Bob) Tex Barnes, age 91, passed away February 15, 2019. He grew up in Coleman, TX and moved, with his family, to Sanger, CA at the age of 12. The son of Willis and Rittie Suejet Barnes, he grew up with 6 siblings. There wasn't anything he couldn't do and his favorite hobby was woodworking. If you asked him what his greatest accomplishments were, he would always say #1 - his daughters and then #2 - becoming a Captain for the California Department of Forestry. Bob was the light of his daughters and grandkids lives. Some of the grandkids' fondest memories were spending time at their Grandpa's and Grandma's ranch. There wasn't a time that he ever turned anyone down when they needed something. Bob was preceded in death by his first loving wife, Ruby Ann Barnes; father, Willis Barnes; mother, Rittie Suejet Barnes; 6 siblings; 1 granddaughter and 1 great granddaughter. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Virginia May Barnes; daughters, Patricia Christian (Mike), Barbara Hardgrave, Donna Roberts (Steve), and Janet Hobock (Roy); stepdaughters, Freya Raven and Joyce Pannell (Glenn); 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. We love you and will miss you so much and already feel the hole in our lives. A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Worship Center on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with Interment immediately following at Clovis Cemetery. Robert (Bob) Tex Barnes, age 91, passed away February 15, 2019. He grew up in Coleman, TX and moved, with his family, to Sanger, CA at the age of 12. The son of Willis and Rittie Suejet Barnes, he grew up with 6 siblings. There wasn't anything he couldn't do and his favorite hobby was woodworking. If you asked him what his greatest accomplishments were, he would always say #1 - his daughters and then #2 - becoming a Captain for the California Department of Forestry. Bob was the light of his daughters and grandkids lives. Some of the grandkids' fondest memories were spending time at their Grandpa's and Grandma's ranch. There wasn't a time that he ever turned anyone down when they needed something. Bob was preceded in death by his first loving wife, Ruby Ann Barnes; father, Willis Barnes; mother, Rittie Suejet Barnes; 6 siblings; 1 granddaughter and 1 great granddaughter. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Virginia May Barnes; daughters, Patricia Christian (Mike), Barbara Hardgrave, Donna Roberts (Steve), and Janet Hobock (Roy); stepdaughters, Freya Raven and Joyce Pannell (Glenn); 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. We love you and will miss you so much and already feel the hole in our lives. A Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Worship Center on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with Interment immediately following at Clovis Cemetery. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close