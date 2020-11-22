1/1
Robert Tomás Olmos
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Tomás Olmos
November 6, 1947 - October 31, 2020
Los Angeles, California - Robert Tomás Olmos, 72, of Los Angeles passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2020. He was born in Kingsburg, CA on November 6, 1947 to Fidel and Dolores Olmos.
Tomás attended Kings River Elementary and Kingsburg High School where he received many academic honors and was a star football and basketball player. After attending Reedley College, Tomás was part of the first group of Latinos who integrated public universities during the late 1960s, graduating from UC Santa Barbara in 1969 and Boalt Hall (Berkeley Law) in 1972, just as his older brother Mario had done a year earlier.
After graduation, Tomás returned to the San Joaquin Valley to start a family and distinguished legal career. He went to work at California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) where he represented farm workers suffering civil rights abuses. Later, he would move to Los Angeles where he held significant positions with the Western Center on Law and Poverty, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles. He retired from the prestigious law firm of Allred, Maroko & Goldberg in 2016 where he represented victims of employment discrimination.
Tomás volunteered as a Board member, Dean and Professor of Constitutional Law and Evidence at People's College of Law. He spent nights and weekends teaching students who may not have had access to a traditional legal education otherwise.
Tomás was proud of his modest upbringing in rural Kingsburg and working alongside with his parents and siblings in the agricultural fields and fruit packing houses of neighbors and local families. He enjoyed frequent trips to the San Joaquin Valley to visit family, professional colleagues, friends and former classmates. At home, he quietly thrived in the outdoors, hiking and gardening, which reminded him of his father, Fidel. He loved music, filling the house with a continuous soundtrack of many genres. When traveling to other countries, he immersed himself in their rich culture and traditions.
Tomás never stopped championing legal rights for the disenfranchised. Tomás was an activist his entire life, a commitment he passed on to his children. He is survived by his wife Dolores Leal; children, Xochitl, Jaime and Joaquin; grandchildren, Atticus Cruz Jackson and Adelina Paz Jackson and siblings, Fidel Jr., Dolores, Frank, Edward and Mary Olmos. Tomás was preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Dolores Olmos, and brother, Mario Olmos.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Glendale
1712 S. Glendale Avenue
Glendale, CA 91205
323-794-0015
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved