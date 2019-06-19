Robert Tony Ramirez Jr. age 40, of Fresno, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Fresno, CA, on July 4, 1978, and married Sonia Martinez in 2014. Robert (Bobby) graduated from Central High School in 1996. He was a City of Fresno Fax Bus Driver for eleven years. His passion for the game of baseball from Tiger Little League, Central Babe Ruth, and Central High School Baseball to Fresno Adult Baseball inspired him to coach a 13-15 year old Central Babe Ruth All Star team to a district Championship in 2001. Robert was also a player-manager for his Adult Baseball teams- NABA Giants and the MSL Giants. He also enjoyed umpiring varsity baseball games for San Joaquin Valley high schools. Robert was a member of the San Joaquin Valley Officials Association and the California Sports Officials Association as a high school sports umpire. Robert was devoted to his family, a loving son, brother, uncle, father, husband, nephew and friend. He saw the good in people, was a voice of reason and gave to others whatever he could. He was a dedicated Fresno State Bulldog and San Francisco Giants baseball fan, Robert could talk about baseball for hours. Robert was precede in death by his grandparents, Lena and Tony Gallardo; Connie and Ramon Ramirez, uncles, Ray Ramirez, and Frank Ramirez. Robert is survived by his wife Sonia Ramirez, daughter Ruby Toni Ramirez; parents, Gloria and Robert Ramirez Sr.; Siblings, Sandra Ramirez, and Alex Ramirez and nephew Carlos Ramirez. Visitation will be held at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory June 20, 2019, 4:00 pm, followed by recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Queen of Apostle in Fresno, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno, CA.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 19, 2019