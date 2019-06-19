Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 (559)-233-2101 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Mary's Queen of Apostle Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Tony Ramirez Jr. age 40, of Fresno, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Fresno, CA, on July 4, 1978, and married Sonia Martinez in 2014. Robert (Bobby) graduated from Central High School in 1996. He was a City of Fresno Fax Bus Driver for eleven years. His passion for the game of baseball from Tiger Little League, Central Babe Ruth, and Central High School Baseball to Fresno Adult Baseball inspired him to coach a 13-15 year old Central Babe Ruth All Star team to a district Championship in 2001. Robert was also a player-manager for his Adult Baseball teams- NABA Giants and the MSL Giants. He also enjoyed umpiring varsity baseball games for San Joaquin Valley high schools. Robert was a member of the San Joaquin Valley Officials Association and the California Sports Officials Association as a high school sports umpire. Robert was devoted to his family, a loving son, brother, uncle, father, husband, nephew and friend. He saw the good in people, was a voice of reason and gave to others whatever he could. He was a dedicated Fresno State Bulldog and San Francisco Giants baseball fan, Robert could talk about baseball for hours. Robert was precede in death by his grandparents, Lena and Tony Gallardo; Connie and Ramon Ramirez, uncles, Ray Ramirez, and Frank Ramirez. Robert is survived by his wife Sonia Ramirez, daughter Ruby Toni Ramirez; parents, Gloria and Robert Ramirez Sr.; Siblings, Sandra Ramirez, and Alex Ramirez and nephew Carlos Ramirez. Visitation will be held at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory June 20, 2019, 4:00 pm, followed by recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Queen of Apostle in Fresno, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno, CA. Robert Tony Ramirez Jr. age 40, of Fresno, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Fresno, CA, on July 4, 1978, and married Sonia Martinez in 2014. Robert (Bobby) graduated from Central High School in 1996. He was a City of Fresno Fax Bus Driver for eleven years. His passion for the game of baseball from Tiger Little League, Central Babe Ruth, and Central High School Baseball to Fresno Adult Baseball inspired him to coach a 13-15 year old Central Babe Ruth All Star team to a district Championship in 2001. Robert was also a player-manager for his Adult Baseball teams- NABA Giants and the MSL Giants. He also enjoyed umpiring varsity baseball games for San Joaquin Valley high schools. Robert was a member of the San Joaquin Valley Officials Association and the California Sports Officials Association as a high school sports umpire. Robert was devoted to his family, a loving son, brother, uncle, father, husband, nephew and friend. He saw the good in people, was a voice of reason and gave to others whatever he could. He was a dedicated Fresno State Bulldog and San Francisco Giants baseball fan, Robert could talk about baseball for hours. Robert was precede in death by his grandparents, Lena and Tony Gallardo; Connie and Ramon Ramirez, uncles, Ray Ramirez, and Frank Ramirez. Robert is survived by his wife Sonia Ramirez, daughter Ruby Toni Ramirez; parents, Gloria and Robert Ramirez Sr.; Siblings, Sandra Ramirez, and Alex Ramirez and nephew Carlos Ramirez. Visitation will be held at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory June 20, 2019, 4:00 pm, followed by recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Queen of Apostle in Fresno, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno, CA. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close