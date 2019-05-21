ROBERT 48, of Clovis, was born May 9, 1971 And after a hard fight with kidney disease died May 12, 2019. Robert is survived by his father, Danny Swank (Aileen Swank); mother Janet Reyes (Seferino Reyes); brother Michael Swank; step brothers Seferino Reyes Jr., Lorenzo Reyes; Stepsister Mona Aguayo and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Floyd and Faye Billberry; uncle: Roger Billberry and Robert Swank and niece Paige Alexander. Robert was greatly loved and will be Sorely missed. Services will be held at Clovis cemetery at 9am. Followed by celebration of life at First Baptist Church in Clovis at 10am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 21, 2019