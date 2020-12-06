Robert Ulsh

August 14, 1934 - November 22, 2020

Clovis, California - Robert E. Ulsh peacefully passed with family by his side on November 22, 2020. From doing thrill shows and demolition derbies with Evel Knievel to traveling the country on motorcycle with his late wife Barbara, he had a life well-lived. He loved football, car racing, and especially building and showing hot rods, for which he won numerous trophies. He always had a project in his garage and loved going to shows and spending time with his car club buddies. He was preceded by his wife Barbara with whom he shared many wonderful years and is survived by his 3 sons, 7 stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will never forget his fun-loving spirit. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in the future.





